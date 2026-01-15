Start înscrieri la TopHotel Awards 2026! (Parteneriat)

TopHotel Awards revine și în 2026 pentru a celebra performanță în sectorul hotelier, turistic și ospitalier din România. Cu un total de 37 de categorii, competiția acoperă toate ariile esențiale ale industriei, oferind oportunitatea de a ieși în evidență și a fi recunoscut la cel mai înalt nivel. Gala va avea loc pe 26 mai la Hotel JW Marriott din București, unde cele mai inovatoare proiecte și echipe vor fi celebrate.
Ediția din acest an își propune să evidențieze succesul, creativitatea și dedicarea celor care transformă și inspiră domeniul. Sunt invitați să participe hoteluri, pensiuni, restaurante, agenții de turism, precum și specialiști și echipe care au adus contribuții importante în ultimul an. Înscrierile se fac gratuit până pe 8 martie, prin completarea formularului online disponibil pe www.tophotelawards.ro.
Categorii în competiția TopHotel Awards 2026
BUSINESS & CONFERENCE
- Hotel of the Year – International Hotel Chain, 5 stars
- Hotel of the Year – Independent Hotel, 5 stars
- Hotel of the Year – International Hotel Chain, 4 stars
- Hotel of the Year – Independent Hotel, 4 stars
- Boutique (Luxury) Hotel of the Year
- Most Popular Hotel of the Year – 3 stars
LEISURE
- Seaside Leisure Hotel of the Year
- Mountain Leisure Hotel of the Year
- Hotel of the Year for Balneary Tourism
- Best Resort
- Guest House of the Year (Traditional)
- Guest House of the Year (Modern)
- Best Hotel SPA
LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCES
- Best Winery Accommodation
- Best Culinary Experience in a Hotel Restaurant
- Best Wedding Destination
- Most Beautiful Mansion / Castle
- Most Instagrammable Location
INVESTMENT
- Hotel Opening of the Year
- Best Upgrade for a Hotel
- Transaction of the Year
- Best Hotel Architecture Concept
- Best Investment in Innovation and Technology
- Best Investment in Tourism Industry (other than a hotel)
- Best Hotel Brand Expansion
TOURISM
- Best Initiative for Supporting Local Tourism
- Best Program for Incoming Tourism
- Best Initiative for Supporting Global Tourism
- Best Digital Initiative for Inspiring Romanian Tourism
PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE
- General Manager of the Year
- Hotel Employee of the Year
- Hotel Team of the Year
- Chef of the Year for the Hotel Industry
- Best Green & Eco-friendly Location
- CSR Initiative of a Hotel or Travel Agency
- Manager of the Year for the Tourism Industry
- Young Travel Entrepreneur of the Year
Mai multe detalii despre criteriile fiecărei categorii, regulament și inscriere sunt disponibile pe www.tophotelawards.ro.
TopHotel Awards 2026 este un eveniment organizat de Evensys.
Despre Evensys
Cu 20 de ani de experiență în dezvoltarea de conferințe și seminarii proprii, Evensys (www.evensys.ro) organizează în acest moment o paleta largă de evenimente, ce tratează tematici actuale, relevante atât pentru industria de business locală, cât și pentru cea din Europa Centrală și de Est. Astfel, Evensys dezvoltă conferințe și seminarii proprii, ce acoperă 6 arii de expertiză: Marketing & Comunicare, Internet & New Media, Financiar & Investiții, Human Resources, Real Estate și Retail.